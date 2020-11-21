Bulandshahr, Nov 21 (PTI) Cracking whip against its erring officials, the Bulandshahr Police Department on Saturday suspended a sub-inspector and transferred two others to District Police Lines.

Also Read | HDFC Bank Down? ‘Netbanking, UPI, Online and Card Payments Not Working’, Claim Customers on Social Media.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Sub-Inspector Anil Kuma Singh was suspended on an allegation that he had been demanding Rs 50,000 for shielding an accused in a criminal case.

Also Read | Bhopal ‘Rok Tok Abhiyan’ Begins, Artists Dressed Up as ‘Yamraj’ and ‘Chitragupt’ Raise Awareness on COVID-19 Norms (Watch Video).

SI Singh, posted at the Ahar police station, was suspended after an audio clip in which he was heard making the demand from a village head in his area for settling a case against an accused surfaced, said the SSP.

In two other cases, in-charges of two police outpost – SIs Pramod Gautam and Rameshwar Dayal Sharma – were transferred to Police Lines for indulging in acts unbecoming of police officials, said the SSP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)