Pilibhit (UP), May 20 (PTI) A bullion trader was found shot dead in his car near a cardboard factory on Tanakpur highway here, police said on Friday.

According to police, Pawan Goyal (48), the brother of a local BJP leader, was shot on the forehead on Thursday night.

The bullion market remained closed till Friday afternoon in protest against the incident.

Police have registered an FIR of murder against unknown persons.

Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Dinesh Prabhu said on Friday that a complaint has been lodged regarding the matter.

He said that the forensic team is gathering evidence and several teams including SOG have been deployed to investigate the case.

