New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): BJP spokesperson NV Subhash has alleged that certain bureaucrats particularly from the police department were involved in tapping phones to appease their former superior, K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), the Chief Minister of Telangana.

"The phone tapping issue is from the BRS party, where some of the bureaucrats, especially from the police department, tapped the phones just to please their former boss KCR (K. Chandrasekhar Rao). Once the phone tapping was done, they started threatening the people for their involvement in some issues. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy should appoint a judge or form a three-member commission where the phone tapping issue has been addressed," said Subhash.

The grandson of former prime minister Late P V Narasimha Rao said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) said that BJP representatives will write a letter to Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, demanding answers over the violation of privacy rights.

"Who are the culprits? Who are the beneficiaries? All these issues should be addressed. And even in BJP Karyakarta in Telangana, our office staff have also been taped. This is the sad part. We demand a through judicial inquiry. We are going to write a letter to Telengana CM Revanth Reddy asking why this phone tapping has been done and why the officers who were just involved in it have left the country and gone abroad.

"Why did you let them go? These are all the questions we are going to write to them and definitely we are making an issue in this upcoming parliamentary elections in 2024," said Subhash.

Earlier, Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu Duddilla termed it as "absolutely gross and unconstitutional."

"It is violating the basic rights of the citizens of Telangana. The way they did it, (shows) how they would like to threaten the opposition. In fact, their politicians, actors, and their own people also showed how insecure they were," Duddilla said.

Meanwhile, responding to the 'phone tapping' remarks made by BRS leader KT Rama Rao, the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday warned that those involved in the phone tapping under the previous government would be sent to jail.

"Earlier, the government scared the people who voted for them by putting cases on them and phone tapping. 'KTR is saying that they tapped a few calls, so what?' Can anyone speak like that? If you tap phones, you will go to Cherlapalli jail. The officers who listened to them are in jail. We already said that they are evil doers, thieves, and if you listen to them, you will go to jail. KTR is speaking like an unbridled bull. They will pay for it, but the case is under investigation," Reddy said.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao had earlier claimed that "phone-tapping', if it had happened, could have been limited to a couple of people".

Hyderabad Police on March 29 in a statement said that investigation in Cr No 243/2024 of Panjagutta Police Station is under progress and one person involved in the commission of the crimes reported in the said case has been arrested by the Investigation Officer.

Former SIB DSP Praneeth Rao, Additional SP's, Bhujanga Rao, and Thirupathanna were arrested in the phone tapping case. Additionally SIT also grilled former Task Force DCP Radhakishan Rao for over 10 hours, has arrested him.

Details of those arrested P Radha Kishan Rao, Rtd SP and formerly DCP/OSD of Task Force, Hyderabad City Police.

The phone-tapping case revolves around allegations of widespread phone tapping of political leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by K Chandrashekar Rao. (ANI)

