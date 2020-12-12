Jalna, Dec 12 (PTI) A 35-year-old burglar lodged in a prison in Hyderabad has been booked by police in Jalna district of Maharashtra in a murder case, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, Mohammad Khalil Khaja, had allegedly killed his accomplice Shiva Nansawat (30) on the outskirts of Jalna following an argument over distribution of stolen goods in April 2018, said investigation officer Pramod Bondle.

The murder came to light during interrogation of Khaja, who was arrested in a theft case, by the Hyderabad Police, he said.

Khaja and the deceased were allegedly involved in at least 80 cases of burglary in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They used to visit Jalna for selling stolen jewellery, he said.

A woman from Jalna has also been arrested for allegedly buying stolen gold jewellery from the accused duo, Bondle said.

