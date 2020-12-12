Bengaluru, December 12: Days after the anti-cow slaughter bill was passed in the Karnataka assembly, former state chief minister and Janata Dal (secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy, said his party continues to oppose the bill as there are several "negative" issues.

"In 2010 when the BJP government introduced the anti-cow slaughter bill, we opposed it. Even now we are opposing the bill. There are several negative issues so we are opposing it," Kumaraswamy said while speaking to reporters on Saturday. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Says 90% People Happy with Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill (2020) was passed in the Karnataka assembly on Wednesday amid uproar and walkout by opposition parties, Congress and the JD(S).

Under this bill, three and seven years jail and (or) a fine up to Rs 5 lakh will be imposed. Subsequent offences can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years. Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill Passed by Karnataka Assembly Amid Opposition Parties' Boycott and Walkout.

Explaining the provisions of the bill, Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy had said: "The slaughter of cows and calves are not allowed while the slaughter of buffaloes above 13 years is allowed. Illegal selling, transportation or culling of cows has been made punishable. If a cow has contracted a disease, which can spread to other cattle, then it can be culled or slaughtered."

