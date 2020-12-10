Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 10 (ANI): A bus collided with a pillar of an underpass in Akhbarnagar area in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, splitting the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) vehicle into two pieces.

According to Ahmedabad BRTS General Manager Vishal Khanama, no passengers were on the bus when the accident took place.

The driver and the supervisor of the bus, who were present inside the bus at the time of accident, however, sustained injuries. (ANI)

