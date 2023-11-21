Panaji, Nov 21 (PTI) A bus conductor has been arrested in Goa for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old college student when she travelled in the vehicle, police said.

The student lodged a complaint at Mapusa police station on Monday, alleging the 20-year-old conductor sexually harassed her since the time she was in Class 12 (when she was a minor) and travelled in the bus from Thivim village to Mapusa, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said.

The Mapusa police have arrested the accused and booked him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Goa Children's Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

