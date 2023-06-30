Ranchi, Jun 30 (PTI) Ranchi police nabbed a 15-year-old boy on Friday for allegedly setting eight buses parked at a stand at Khadgarha here on fire, a police official said.

The boy was found to be involved in the incident on examining CCTV footage, he said.

The boy, who hails from Namkum area of Ranchi, has admitted that he set the buses on fire in retaliation after a bus operator removed him from the job of a helper, Khadgarha police outpost in-charge Akash Bhardwaj told PTI.

Eight buses were gutted and one was partially damaged in two incidents of fire at the inter-state bus terminus in Lower Bazar police station area on Thursday afternoon. However, there was no casualty as there was no one present in any of the eight buses when the fire broke out.

According to the statement given to the police by the boy and his father, the accused had left home on June 20 after a fight with his father.

The boy then started working as a helper of a bus operator at Khadgarha bus stand. But the bus operator removed him from his job on Wednesday and the angry boy set fire to a bus using spirit. “He sprayed spirit near the fuel tank of a bus and lit it with a lighter. When the fire spread to four more buses parked nearby, he slinked away and mixed with the onlookers,” Bhardwaj said.

When the crowd left the place after the fire was doused, the boy went to the other side of the bus stand and repeated the crime, he said.

The accused will be produced before the child welfare committee for legal action, Bharadwaj added.

