New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Students of Delhi government schools are becoming smart entrepreneurs as well as responsible citizens by learning the concepts of establishing their start-ups at a young age, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

Addressing students at a government school in East Delhi's Mandawali Fazalpur, Sisodia said that through the 'Business Blasters' programme, the students of Delhi government schools are turning into job creators and not job seekers.

"I am happy to see that the children of government schools are dreaming of starting their own businesses and are eager to experiment in their respective fields. The Delhi government will support their determination and hardwork in every way and their businesses will create new job opportunities," Sisodia said.

He further stated that the Business Blasters programme has completely changed the definition of career for the students and that, the Delhi government will support the students who will have potential to create new employment opportunities in the future.

"It is important to inculcate the entrepreneurial mindset among students from the school level and make them understand that their ability to create job opportunities will help the country.

Students are now dreaming of starting their own business and are eager to do some new experiments in their respective fields. The Delhi government will support their work which has potential to create new employment opportunities," he said.

The Business Blasters programme is an extended practical component of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum that provides Class 11 and Class 12 students with Rs 2,000 each in seed money for developing business ideas.

