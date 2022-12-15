Kanpur (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) Businessman Mukhtar alias Baba Biryani, who runs a chain of restaurants, was released from Kanpur district jail on bail on Thursday after spending six months behind bars for his alleged involvement in the violence that erupted here in June.

Violence broke out in Kanpur on June 3 over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate. At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured in the violence.

Mukhtar was named in three cases for rioting and violence with deadly weapons in Beckonganj and subsequently arrested on June 22.

Talking to PTI over the phone, Jail Superintendent Bidhnu Dutt Pandey confirmed that Mukhtar has been released from jail.

The Allahabad high court granted bail to Mukhtar in all cases pending against him on certain conditions, another official said.

Earlier, over a dozen other persons were granted bail by the high court and they were also released from jail.

