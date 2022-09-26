Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): A businessman in Mumbai allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his residence on Sunday, said the police.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old businessman Ashok Mohnani, who used to live in the Kurla area of Mumbai.

As per the police, the businessman had incurred losses in his business and he had also taken loans of more than Rs 10 lakh. He also used to get calls regarding the repayment of loans. The police suspect his financial condition to be the reason behind his move.

On Sunday, the deceased's wife had gone to the temple around 2 pm. When she came back, she saw his husband hanging from the ceiling fan. After that, the police were informed about the incident.

The police team reached at the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

The Kurla Police has registered the Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case and has started investigation. (ANI)

