New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Election Commission on Sunday announced by-polls to one Rajya Sabha seat each in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Kerala to be held on November 29.

The need for conducting by-polls in Kerala and West Bengal was necessitated due to the resignation of MPs Jose K Mani and Arpita Ghosh respectively.

Meanwhile, one seat in Maharashtra became vacant after the demise of MLC Sharad Namdeo Ranpise.

According to an official statement issued by the EC, the last date for filing nominations for the by-polls is November 16.

The counting of votes shall take place on November 29 at 5 pm. (ANI)

