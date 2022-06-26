Lucknow, June 26: The Samajwadi Party candidates were leading in both Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats, counting for which began Sunday morning.

According to available trends, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja has a lead of over 9,987 votes in Rampur over his nearest rival Ghanshyam Lodhi of the BJP. In Azamgarh, SP's Dharmendra Yadav is leading by 4,917 votes over BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', his nearest rival. Bypoll Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP Leads On 3 Seats in Tripura Assembly, Samajwadi Party Leads on Rampur Lok Sabha Seat in UP.

BSP's Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali is trailing at third spot in Azamgarh. While in Rampur there is direct fight between SP and BJP, Azamgarh is witnessing a triangular contest with BSP forming the third corner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)