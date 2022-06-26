Punjab Police at a counting centre set up at a college in Barnala. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, June 26: The counting of votes for the 3 Lok Sabha seats and 7 Assembly seats is underway. The three Lok Sabha seats are in Uttar Pradesh (Rampur and Azamgarh) and Punjab (Sangrur). On the other hand, the seven assembly seats are spread across Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi. These include Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma, and Jabarajnagar in Tripura.

Here are all the latest updates:

According to reports, the bypolls in Tripura were crucial for Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha who replaced Biplab Kumar Deb last month. The dentist-turned politician himself is a candidate and is fighting his first-ever direct election to save his CM seat. By-Election Results 2022: Counting of Bypoll Votes in 3 Lok Sabha, 7 Assembly Seats Underway Amid Tight Security.

Mandar Assembly constituency by-poll counting

As per the ECI, the Congress is leading the Mandar Assembly seat in Jharkhand while the BJP is trailing on the second spot, after the first round of counting.

UP Lok Sabha by-election results 2022

Mohd.Asim Raja of Samajwadi Party leading from Rampur seat, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' of Bharatiya Janata Party leading from Azamgarh seat, says Election Commission of India

Check tweet:

UP Lok Sabha by-election results | Mohd.Asim Raja of Samajwadi Party leading from Rampur seat, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' of Bharatiya Janata Party leading from Azamgarh seat, as per Election Commission of India pic.twitter.com/AVR7TPwkun — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 26, 2022

Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election result

Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD (Amritsar) leading, AAP's Gurmail Singh trailing, as per the Election Commission of India

Check tweet:

Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election result | Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD (Amritsar) leading, AAP's Gurmail Singh trailing, as per Election Commission of India The counting of votes is underway in Barnala. Sangrur LS seat fell vacant after AAP's Bhagwant Mann after became Punjab CM pic.twitter.com/6VGz7nxlBZ — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

Counting of votes underway in Uttar Pradesh

The counting of votes for Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha by-elections is underway

Check tweet:

Uttar Pradesh | Counting of votes for Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-elections being held today pic.twitter.com/JCFtgmY4gY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 26, 2022

Uttar Pradesh | Counting of bypoll votes in Rampur Lok Sabha constituency today, where voting was held on June 23 pic.twitter.com/Owd2A2ZWca — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 26, 2022

The results for the three Lok Sabha seats - Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, and Sangrur in Punjab and seven Assembly seats - Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jabarajnagar in Tripura will be declared by evening.

