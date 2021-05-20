Chennai, May 20 (PTI) Another well-known name in actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam, C K Kumaravel, quit the party on Thursday, objecting to the "individual" based approach of the MNM.

Proprietor of a chain of salons, Kumaravel had earlier also quit the party in 2019, but rejoined it later.

In his resignation letter to the MNM chief, Kumaravel also alleged 'misguidance' by Haasan's political advisors and claimed their focus was on winning only one seat in the April 6 Assembly polls, apparently Coimbatore South constituency from where the former contested unsuccessfully.

The party and its leader were well-received earlier and the expectations about it grew, "but today we have lost our chance," he said.

While the party had all the makings to sit in the opposition, it now lacked even a single member, Kumaravel said.

"The reason is your political advisors and their misguidance. Their narrow thinking and activities that we can win just in one segment had shattered people's trust on us and their expectations," he said.

Those who had quit the party have place before Haasan, as well as the media, the reasons for the party's drubbing, Kumaravel said.

Incidentally, former vice president Dr R Mahendran and ex general secretary M Muruganandam, who had quit MNM earlier, had alleged lack of democracy in the party.

"I want to travel in the path of secular politics, rather than one that is dependent on an individual," Kumaravel said, adding, he was resigning from the primary membership.

He also thanked Haasan for the love and affection shown by the party chief.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)