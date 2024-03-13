Udupi (Karnataka) [India], March 13 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the Center has implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act only for the purpose of elections and this is the BJP's election gimmick.

Speaking to the media in Udupi, he said the BJP is afraid of defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Who Raped Minor Dalit Girl Out for Nature’s Call in Budaun in 2016 Awarded 10 Years in Jail.

Responding to the media's question about the Chief Minister's stance on the implementation of the Citizenship Act in the state, he said that the BJP kept silent about it for so many years and implemented it just before the elections.

The CM said that Jayaprakash Hegde's rejoining the Congress party has given strength to the party in the coastal region.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Replaces Nine Incumbent MPs in Its First List of LS Candidates in Karnataka.

He further said that he has no information about the reason behind the BJP's decision to give the ticket to Yaduveer without giving it to Mysore MP Pratap Sinha this time.

Earlier on Monday, the CM said that the BJP believes in a "dictatorial attitude" and has hatched a conspiracy to change the Constitution.

He said that the BJP does not need a majority for the prosperity of the country or for the poor but needs the majority only to change the constitution. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)