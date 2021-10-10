Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) An 18 year-old aggregator cab booking agent was arrested from Bihar for allegedly sending obscene messages, photographs and videos to a woman in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Utsavkumar Pramod Shukla was held on Saturday based on a complaint filed by the woman in July, an LT Marg police station official said.

"The woman's husband had booked a cab through Shukla in July for a short journey from Borivali with his father. However, when the cab driver demanded more money than the actual fare, the woman's husband and father-in-law alighted from the cab and took another one to reach their destination," he said.

"An angry Shukla started regularly calling up and abusing the woman and her husband on their mobile phones for this act. Later, she started receiving calls from national and international numbers as well as obscene videos and photographs. Shukla has been held under IPC and IT Act provisions," the official said.

