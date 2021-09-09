New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): A cab driver was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing his passenger, an ex-cop in the national capital's Hauz Khas area, police said.

The 34-year-old cab driver, Jitender Rana, has been booked under Section 307, attempt to murder, at the Hauz Khas Police Station.

The victim, a 61-year-old retired Sub Inspector from Delhi Police has alleged that the cabbie stabbed him with a knife on Monday evening, following a heated argument that occurred when he was coming from Rajouri Garden in the accused's car with his wife and daughter.

As the police rushed to the crime spot, the victim had already been taken to the AIMS hospital while the accused was handed over to the police by the public. The cabbie had also sustained some injuries as he was beaten up by the crowd.

The investigation in this matter is underway and more details are awaited. (ANI)

