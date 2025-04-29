Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the Cabinet has approved a new policy of shipbuilding, shipbreaking, and ship repair, which will help boost the economy and generate employment.

"The cabinet has approved a new policy of shipbuilding, shipbreaking, and ship repair in Maharashtra. It will help create a new ecosystem of shipbuilding, ship recycling, and ship repair in the state...India has good potential in this sector. It will help boost the economy and generate employment," CM Fadnavis told the media.

Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Know How To Buy Digital Gold Online Through Google Pay and Other Platforms.

Further, the Maharashtra CM said that the cabinet has also decided to help those from the state who were killed in the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

"Today, the cabinet made a decision to help those who were killed in the Pahalgam attack. Our government will provide compensation of Rs 50 lakhs to the families of the deceased...Where there is no earning member, we will provide a government job to the immediate family member of the deceased," CM Devendra Fadnavis said.

Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Check List of 10 Best Gold ETFs in India and How To Buy Them.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis officially announced during the cabinet meeting that Pahalgam terrorist attack victim Santosh Jagdale's daughter will be given a government job. This move follows discussions in which the government had previously mentioned offering a job to the victim's daughter; now, through the Chief Minister's special authority, the decision has been made.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Government also announced ex-gratia worth Rs 10 lakh each for the families of deceased victims and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries.

The terror attack in Pahalgam occurred on April 22 at the popular Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals from across the country and one Nepalese citizen, leaving several others injured.

Acting on the attack, the Indian government suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, downgrading bilateral ties and shutting down Attari checkpost as it hit back at Islamabad over the brazen attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)