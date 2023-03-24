New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave its approval to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance to central government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners with effect from January 1, 2023.

The additional instalment will represent an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 38 per cent of the basic pay/pension to compensate against price rise.

Briefing the media after a meeting of union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.12,815.60 crore per annum.

This will benefit about 47.58 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, the minister said. (ANI)

