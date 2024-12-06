New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Union Cabinet approved on Friday the 26.463-km Rithala-Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project that will further enhance connectivity between the national capital and neighbouring Haryana.

The entire stretch will comprise 21 stations, all of them elevated.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project is scheduled to be completed in four years from the date of its sanction.

This line will be an extension of the operational Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)-Rithala (Red Line) corridor and will boost connectivity in the northwestern parts of Delhi, such as Narela, Bawana and parts of Rohini.

The completion cost of the project is Rs 6,230 crore.

