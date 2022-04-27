New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Union Cabinet's nod for upgrade of 2G mobile sites to 4G in Naxal-hit areas will improve connectivity in these areas and ensure proper internet access.

This will enhance our efforts to build an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Modi tweeted.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Pulwama.

The Cabinet decision on PM SVANidhi will ensure prosperity and dignity in the lives of countless people, he said, referring to the decision to approve the continuation of the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme till December 2024.

The Cabinet approved upgrading of 2G mobile sites to 4G in Naxal-hit areas at a cost of Rs 2,426 crore.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Eagle Evening Wednesday Lottery Sambad Result of 27.04.2022, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

The project is spread across Naxal-affected areas in 10 states and the task has been assigned to the state-owned telecom firm BSNL.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)