Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday chaired a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya and said that a cabinet sub-committee of the endowment, revenue and culture department would be constituted for development of religious places in the state.

CM Yadav, in his address before the meeting, said that the state government would rapidly implement the decisions and resolutions taken regarding Devasthans (religious spots).

"In the next Cabinet meeting, the Department of Endowments, Revenue and Culture will be combined after forming a Cabinet Sub-Committee. Panchayat and Rural Development for the places of worship located in rural areas and Urban Development and Housing Department for the places of worship in urban areas will also be included. All the departments will prepare action plans for the development of Devsthans and ensure their implementation through mutual coordination. The aim of the state government is that temples should become centres of social consciousness and harmony along with places of worship. Social functions like mass marriages should be conducted in temples," the CM said.

The chief minister also said that the state government would develop a Dharamshala in Ayodhya Dham. The state government will also take initiative towards developing Dharamshalas in major temples located inside and outside the state. Other state governments will also be encouraged to develop Dharamshalas in the temples located in Madhya Pradesh on behalf of their state.

The council of ministers welcomed the proposal of CM Yadav by thumping the table.

He further said, "Manufacturing of material used in temples such as Lord Shri Krishna's clothes, jewellery, make-up material, metal and stone idols will be promoted under cottage industry. Self-help groups and youth of the area will be provided training for this by artists from Mathura and Jaipur etc. and stalls will also be arranged in temples for the sale of these materials."

Meanwhile, the cabinet ministers also extended congratulations to CM Yadav for the success of the Regional Industry conclave held in Ujjain.

The Chief Minister said that industrial activities have started in Ujjain as well as in other places of the state in the Regional Industry conclave. The upcoming Regional Industry conclave will be held in Jabalpur, Rewa and Gwalior. (ANI)

