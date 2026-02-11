New Delhi, February 11: In a significant development, the United States Trade Representative office has removed a social media post that featured a map depicting Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin as part of India. The now deleted map was shared last week during the announcement of a major US India trade deal and quickly drew attention for marking a departure from Washington’s earlier cartographic positions.

The map, posted by the Office of the United States Trade Representative, showed the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir including PoK within Indian territory. It also depicted Aksai Chin in northeastern Ladakh as part of India. Traditionally, US government maps have shown PoK with clear demarcation to reflect Pakistan’s claims over the disputed region. India-US Trade Deal: Washington Issues Updated Trade Framework Fact-Sheet, Drops Pulses and Agriculture References; Says India ‘Intends’ to Buy 500 Billion USD of US Products.

Trump Administration Map Had Earlier Shown PoK, Aksai Chin in India

Not a good News for Pakistan. US Trade Representative’s Office has released India Map which shows entire J&K including PoK as part of India. Usually there is a clear demarcation. US agrees with India political map. pic.twitter.com/ke7ii0nlZS — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 7, 2026

The unexpected depiction triggered widespread speculation over whether the move signaled a shift in US policy amid improving ties with New Delhi, or whether it was an oversight. The post was later removed in its entirety from the official X account of the trade body, effectively ending the online debate. ‘Great News for India and US’: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Interim Trade Agreement Framework, Says It Will Boost Make in India and Jobs.

The development comes at a time of renewed economic engagement between United States and India. After a phase of tariff disputes, the two sides recently agreed to reduce duties on Indian goods from 50 percent to 18 percent, marking a significant reset in trade relations.

The deleted map also included Aksai Chin, a territory claimed by China. India has consistently maintained that Aksai Chin and the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir are integral parts of its sovereign territory.

The Ministry of External Affairs has in the past objected to what it calls inaccurate representations of India’s borders, particularly in reference to Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh, in foreign government publications and global agency maps.

While the removal of the map does not amount to an official policy statement, it has sparked fresh discussion on US positioning over disputed territories and the geopolitical sensitivities surrounding India-Pakistan and India-China border issues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

