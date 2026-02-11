Muzaffarnagar, February 11: A routine school drop turned into a frightening accident in the Anandpuri locality of Muzaffarnagar on Monday after a child accidentally accelerated a scooter, causing it to crash into a wall and injure multiple people. The incident took place under the City Kotwali police station limits and has raised fresh concerns over child safety on two wheelers.

According to eyewitnesses, a woman was preparing to take several schoolchildren on her scooter when the vehicle was stationary by the roadside. As the engine was reportedly running, one child standing near the front lost balance and instinctively grabbed the accelerator for support. The sudden twist caused the scooter to surge forward unexpectedly. Road Accident in Rajasthan: Swift Desire-Trailer Head-On Collision on NH-21 in Dausa’s Sikandra Area Kills 6 (Watch Videos).

Child Accidentally Pulls Accelerator, Several Injured

बेहद ही भयावह हादसा है. ये महिला अपने बच्चों को स्कूटी से स्कूल लेकर गई थी. स्कूटी रोककर एक बच्चे को उतारा. तभी आगे खड़े बच्चे ने एक्सीलेटर खिंच गया और स्कूटी सामने दीवार से जाकर भिड़ गई. वीडियो यूपी के मुजफ्फरनगर की है. pic.twitter.com/fisHW2QW2z — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 11, 2026

Caught off guard, the woman was unable to regain control or apply the brakes in time. The scooter sped ahead and rammed into a nearby wall, throwing the rider and children onto the road. Residents of Anandpuri rushed to help the injured and alerted local authorities. Odisha Road Accident: 5 Injured As Auto-Rickshaw Overturns Trying To Save Biker in Jagatshinghpur, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Police and emergency responders reached the scene shortly after being informed. The injured were taken for medical treatment, with varying degrees of injuries reported. Officials stated that further inquiry is underway to ascertain the full circumstances of the accident.

A video of the aftermath has surfaced on social media, capturing the chaotic moments following the crash. The clip has sparked widespread discussion about road safety and the risks of carrying multiple children on two wheelers.

The accident comes amid a series of recent road mishaps in Muzaffarnagar district. Days earlier, a high speed collision between a scooter and a motorcycle in the Purkazi area left three people injured. Authorities have repeatedly warned parents and guardians about the dangers of overcrowding two wheelers and keeping engines running when children are near vehicle controls.

Police have urged residents to strictly follow traffic safety norms, emphasizing that even a minor lapse can lead to serious consequences.

