Comptroller and Auditor General Sanjay Murthy at national workshop for local fund audit in Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI)

Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Comptroller and Auditor General Sanjay Murthy has called for strengthening the institutional framework, professional capacity building, and audit practices of Primary Auditing Institutions (PAIs) responsible for local governments.

This appeal was made at the conclusion of a three-day national workshop for Directorates of Local Fund Audit (DLFAs) and State Audit Departments in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Shares Appreciation Post for Gautam Gambhir, Calls Indian Men’s Cricket Team Coach ‘Man With the Toughest Job After PM’ (See Pic).

The workshop, organised by CIARD-NIRDPR in collaboration with iCAL, focused on challenges in local fund audits, PAI maturity assessments, and best practices in audit planning and reporting.

Directors of Local Fund Audit from various states discussed key issues, including adopting technology-enabled audit systems and strengthening follow-up mechanisms.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Dream Wednesday Lottery Result of January 21 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The workshop was attended by 41 officers from 23 states, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Office of the CAG.

The Comptroller and Auditor General emphasised that the challenges and best practices highlighted during the workshop would be taken into account to improve the system.

Earlier in December, Sanjay Murthy released the second edition of the Publication on State Finances 2023-24 here today. Building on the first edition (2022-23), this publication presents a consolidated, audited overview of the finances of all 28 States, enabling inter-State and inter-temporal analysis over a 10-year period from 2014-15 to 2023-24.

Unlike the annual Finance and Appropriation Accounts and Audit Reports, which are presented to State Legislatures, this publication brings together comparable audited fiscal data across States in a single, accessible volume, aimed at assisting policymakers, public financial managers, researchers, academia, and other stakeholders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)