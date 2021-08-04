Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered release of Rakhal Bera, who claimed to be a close associate of Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, refusing to interfere in an earlier order by a single bench to the effect.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha had on Monday ordered that Bera, against whom several cases were registered by the police in connection with the alleged promise of giving jobs in lieu of money, be released forthwith.

He directed the police not to arrest him in any other case without the high court's permission.

Bera was, however, not released from jail on the pretext of a case registered on June 15, his lawyers claimed before the division bench.

The bench comprising Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice S Dasgupta was hearing the West Bengal government's appeal against the August 2 order.

The division bench said it was not inclined to interfere with the order of Justice Mantha and directed that Bera be released from prison.

The matter will be taken up for hearing by the bench again on August 26.

Justice Mantha had directed that "all police stations in the state may register any FIR against the petitioner but he shall not be arrested without the express leave of this court".

Bera's lawyers Biswaroop Bhattacharya and Loknath Chatterjee had submitted before the single bench that he was granted bail in connection with a case in Maniktala Police Station in Kolkata by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sealdah.

Prior to being enlarged on bail, another case was registered against the petitioner at Contai Police Station in Purba Medinipur district on the allegation of promise of jobs in lieu of money, and he was arrested immediately thereafter, his lawyers stated.

They claimed that the petitioner is being punished by the ruling dispensation for changing political affiliation and for being close to the present leader of the opposition in the assembly by foisting false cases against him.

Five cases have been registered against him, Bera's lawyers said.

The state's lawyers have claimed that there is no correlation between FIRs registered against the petitioner and submitted that the Contai police has recovered substantial evidence against him.

