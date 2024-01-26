Patna, Jan 26 (PTI) Amid the turmoil in Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan, the opposition BJP has called a meeting of its MPs and MLAs on Saturday apparently to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

According to BJP state unit chief Samrat Choudhary, the meeting will deliberate on the party's strategy for the general elections, the dates for which are yet to be announced.

Asked about speculations that the BJP is set for another innings with Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Choudhary told reporters, "No such thing has been discussed at our level."

The BJP leaders on Friday dropped major hints about Kumar's reported discussions with the party's senior leaders.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, "No door is closed in politics. The door can be opened if needed."

In a separate development, Bihar Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan has called a meeting of party MLAs and former legislators in Purnea at 2pm on Saturday.

He also denied reports that the meeting had anything to do with the latest political developments in the state.

"Yes, all Congress MLAs (present and former) and senior party leaders are meeting in Purnea tomorrow to discuss preparations related to 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' of Rahul Gandhi when it enters Bihar on January 29," Khan said.

The yatra is scheduled to enter the state on January 29 and the first public meeting will be held in Kishanganj on the same day. It will be followed by two more rallies on January 30 and 31 in Purnea and Katihar, respectively", Khan said.

