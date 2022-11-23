Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday stayed a warrant of arrest issued by Alipurduar court in north Bengal against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nishit Pramanik in connection with an alleged theft case of 2009.

It was claimed by Pramanik's lawyers that the case of theft had been registered against unknown people at Alipurduar police station, but he was falsely implicated by the police.

Also Read | Tripura: BJP, CPI Workers Clash in Khowai District; Party Leaders Trade Barbs.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh ordered a stay on the warrant of arrest issued by a magistrate at Alipurduar court.

The high court directed Pramanik to appear before the magistrate at Alipurduar court between January 7 and January 12, 2023.

Also Read | Sikkim: Special Frontier Force Personnel Killed After Parachute Malfunctioned During Training Near India-China Border.

The minister's lawyer Vikash Singh said that a prayer had been made by Pramanik before the magistrate court for adjourning the date of hearing since he was unable to appear before it on November 11 on which date it had earlier been fixed for hearing, but it was not allowed and the warrant of arrest was issued.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)