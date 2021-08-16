Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) Calcutta University has been adjudged the best among all Indian universities, according to an Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) conducted by a global agency, a top CU official said Monday.

Among all the universities and institutes, the University of Calcutta has secured the second position, in the Shanghai Ranking- ARWU, 2021, next only to the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, the official said.

The 2021 ARWU released by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy is one of the premier and globally recognised rankings of higher educational institutions.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to congratulate all teachers, administration staff, and students of the university.

The good news was communicated to the university on Independence Day, Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI.

"This success and international recognition should be seen as a result of the sustained efforts of our brilliant faculty, dedicated research scholars, sincere non-teaching colleagues as well as our bright students," the VC said.

The chief minister said on Twitter "Extremely pleased to share that 2021 Academic Ranking of World Universities has informed the Government of West Bengal that Calcutta University is one of the top-ranking universities in India!

"Congratulations to all teachers, administration staff and our dear students."

