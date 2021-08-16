Lucknow, August 16: The police have arrested three people on Sunday for allegedly stealing electronic goods from a factory. Reports inform that the police have also recovered stolen products from their possession. The burglary incident took place on August 8 at a factory at Surajpur in Greater Noida district of Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, electronic goods worth Rs 15 Lakh including LED televisions, air conditioners, fans among others were stolen from the factory. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Testifies Against 'Father' for Murder of Transgender Mother.

Following the incident, the owner of the factory lodged a complaint in this matter at the Surajpur Police Station the next day and the police launched an investigation in the same. In the matter, a case was filed against unknown men under sections 475 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code, as reported by the Hindustan Times. The police reportedly received information about the trio's movement in Surajpur, following which they rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Hangs Wife over Dowry, Arrested.

SHO Surajpur Police Station, Ajay Kumar, told the HT, “We launched an investigation into the case. On Sunday, we received information about the suspects’ movement near Nikko Mor in Surajpur. A police team reached the spot and arrested the three suspects." According to the report, police informed that the three accused used to stole valuable goods from the factories following which they used to sell the products at cheaper rates.

In an another incident of theft in Uttar Pradesh, a woman has been arrested by the police on Sunday for allegedly stealing from people in guise of a beggar. The incident has been reported from Shamli district of UP and the accused has been held with Rs 50,000 stolen cash in her possession.

