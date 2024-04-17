Aizawl, Apr 17 (PTI) Campaigning for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram ended on Wednesday with political parties making last ditch efforts to woo voters.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, beginning on Friday. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Over 8.56 lakh electorate, including 4.4 lakh women voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Election officials said there was no major law and order problems during the campaign.

"Campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections ended at 5pm on Wednesday and a 'silent period' will be observed till 5pm on Friday during which any form of electioneering, public meetings, press conferences by political parties, interviews and panel discussions in electronic or print media have been strictly prohibited," an official said.

Throughout the day, political parties reached out to voters through street campaigns, press conferences and rallies.

Protection of Mizo culture and religion, Indo-Myanmar border fencing and removal of Free Movement Regime (FMR) and development are the main issues of the parties.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) asserted that it will maintain neutrality and remain independent as a strong regional force by not aligning itself with the BJP-led NDA or opposition INDIA bloc at the Centre even if it is elected.

ZPM candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha said he will serve as a bridge between the state government and the Centre and vowed to pursue more development projects for the state.

The ZPM, which is contesting the polls for the first time on its own since its formation in 2017, is banking on its agenda of political change, people's government and transparency.

The Congress has tried to capitalise on its anti-BJP agenda accusing the saffron party of suppressing people's right to freedom and undermining the democratic fabric of the country.

Alleging that religious minorities, particularly the Christians, are being targeted under the NDA regime, the Congress vowed to protect the culture and religion of the Mizos.

It also vowed to strengthen the unity of the country and blamed the BJP for allegedly trying to destroy the diversity of the country.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) is banking on its efforts to promote Mizo sub-nationalism and protecting the state, its people, culture and religion from being suppressed by outside forces.

The party led by former chief minister Zoramthanga tried to woo voters by projecting its candidate K. Vanlalvena, who is the sitting Rajya Sabha member from the state, as the choice of the people.

The BJP, which has two members in the present 40-member Mizoram assembly, has been making efforts to gain ground in the Christian majority state.

Failing to make inroads into the Mizo heartland, the party concentrated mainly on linguistic minority areas especially among Bru, Chakma, Lai and Mara people in the western and southern parts of the state.

The last day of the campaign on Wednesday also witnessed rallies being addressed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in south Mizoram's Siaha town.

Apart from Sitharaman, External Affairs minister S. Jaishankar and senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh visited Mizoram and campaigned for their party candidates.

Six candidates, one each from ZPM, MNF, Congress, BJP, People's Conference (PC) and independent candidate Lalhriatrenga Chhangte are in the fray.

Political analysts said the main contest will be among the ZPM, Congress and MNF.

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said about 6,500 polling personnel, over 3,000 policemen and 12 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will be deployed for the Lok Sabha polls.

