New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The AAP faces anti-incumbency, corruption allegations and an aggressive BJP in its bid to assume power for a third successive term.

Here is a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis of AAP as it heads to the polls.

Strengths

*AAP's schemes and programmes like revamped government schools, mohalla clinics, and free electricity remains its USP as also women's free bus rides and senior citizen pilgrimage grants.

*Announcement of Rs 2,100 monthly honorarium for women, free healthcare for elderly, and Rs 10 lakh insurance for auto drivers will add to its welfare-driven campaign.

*Campaigns like 'Revdi Par Charcha' ensure these benefits remain in public focus, showcasing AAP's consistent voter outreach.

Weaknesses

*Anti-incumbency looms large, with AAP completing more than a decade in power. Many voters might feel the need for change, which could affect the party's chances.

*Corruption allegations and arrests of key leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, have tarnished the party's clean image. Leadership transitions and internal rifts, including departure of key figures like Kailash Gahlot, signal instability that could weaken its campaign.

*The 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy has dented Kejriwal's image, with the BJP using it to fuel its campaign against AAP.

Opportunities

*The elections give AAP a chance to rebuild its connection with voters. Highlighting its achievements in governance and introducing fresh faces by replacing 20 sitting MLAs show its willingness to adapt.

*Focusing on its local governance model and distancing itself from unsuccessful national-level alliances could help the party regain voter trust and reaffirm itself as a political force of its own in the national capital.

*Ability to address internal weaknesses and counter external threats will determine its future in Delhi politics as well as in national politics.

*The elections will be sort of a referendum on the party's governance model and its promises of providing an alternative approach centred on free welfare schemes to the common man.

Threats

*The BJP remains AAP's biggest threat with its strong campaign machinery, star campaigners like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slogans like 'Aapda(AAP) Nahi Sahenge Badal Kar Rahenge' (won't tolerate the disaster (AAP), will bring change").

*Ongoing corruption investigations and frequent clashes with the LG's office, including disputes over policy decisions like reinstating former bus marshals, could further damage AAP's credibility and governance narrative.

