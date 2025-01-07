Sultanpur, January 7: A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by his three sons over a property dispute in Hanif Nagar here on Tuesday, police said. According to the police, when Abdul Hameed returned from his morning walk, three of his sons -- Munna, Dabbal and Babu -- attacked the man with sharp edged objects outside his home. The men fled after the attack. Neighbours and passersby gathered at the spot and rushed Hameed to a hospital where he was declared dead, they said. Sultanpur Shocker: Class 12 Girl Raped Inside Her Home by 2 Men in UP Village.

Mohammad Khurshid, the cousin of the accused men, alleged that Munna, Dabbal and Babu killed their father, the police said. Khurshid told police there was a dispute between the father and sons regarding the partition of land. Hameed had recently sold some land and the three brothers wanted their share. UP Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl Raped at Aanganwadi in Basti; 3 Boys Aged 6 to 7 Years Booked.

Hameed used to live with his other son Pappu, the police said. Circle Officer Prashant Kumar Singh said a case has been registered and a probe is underway. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The accused men are absconding, they will be nabbed soon, he said.

