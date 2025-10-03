New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): A 54-year-old man, a Permanent Resident of Canada, has been arrested for his alleged role in a 2019 case involving fake travel documents, Delhi police said on Friday.

The arrested individual identified as Guramritpal Singh Multani a resident of Norbrook Drive, Hamilton, Ontario in Canada. Multani alias Pali, who claims to be a former national-level Kabaddi player, was apprehended upon his return to India at the Ahmedabad Airport on September 29 this year, police said.

Multani was wanted in a case registered in 2019 after nine Indian passengers were deported from Ethiopia for possessing forged Continuous Discharge Certificates (CDCs), allegedly issued by the Government of Samoa. The Samoan government later confirmed the documents were fraudulent.

A First Information Report dated September 27, 2019, was filed under various sections of the IPC, including cheating and forgery, at the Police Station IGI Airport, and an investigation was taken up.

The case against Multani involves his arranging fake CDCs for two passengers in 2019 through an associate in Jalandhar. According to police, the two passengers were allegedly charged Rs. 20 lakhs each for the fraudulent documents. Five other accused persons have already been arrested in connection with this case.

Initially, the team assigned to the case found that Multani was living in Canada, where he was awarded Permanent Residency for himself and his family in 1999, having moved there in 1995.

During his interrogation, Guramritpal Singh Multani alias Pali revealed that he was an International Kabaddi player during his college days, playing for Guru Nanak Dev University, Punjab, and later for the Hamilton Punjab Sports Club in Canada in 1996-97. He admitted that the lure of "quick and easy money" led him to connect with other agents and start the operation of sending people abroad on forged documents.

A check of police records further revealed that Multani is involved in a total of seven cases of similar fraudulent nature.

The arrest team was led by Inspector Satish Yadav and Constable. Hemant, under the supervision of Inspector Virender Tyagi SHO of IGI Airport, and the overall supervision of Pradeep Meena ACP of IGI Airport.

Police said that during the month of September 2025 alone, a total of 52 persons have been arrested or booked in cases related to fake/forged visas and passports, including those wanted in previously registered cases. (ANI)

