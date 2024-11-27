Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) A Thane-based cancer institute has signed an agreement with Malaysian pioneers Abgentil Biomedical SDN BHD to bring advanced and cutting-edge cancer treatment to India at an affordable cost.

Under the agreement, SunAct Cancer Institute will introduce CAR-T, TCR, and TIL therapies for solid-state tumours in the country, the institute said in a statement.

Also Read | Road Accident in Tamil Nadu: 5 Killed After Speeding Car Hits Them on Highway off Mammallapuram.

"We are extremely happy that within a very short time of our inception, we have been able to bring this revolutionary cancer treatment for solid state tumours to India. Abgentil is a pioneer in the field of CAR-T, TCR, TIL and other innovative cancer therapies and this will give a lot of patients and their caregivers a lot of hope," said SunAct founder and oncologist Dr Vijay Patil.

He said research indicates that most cancers diagnosed in the country are solid tumours, including head and neck cancers, breast cancer, and lung cancer.

Also Read | 'You Are the Head of Our Family, Will Accept Your Decision': Eknath Shinde Leaves CM Decision Call to PM Narendra Modi.

Tragically, many patients present with these cancers at advanced stages and late detection means that despite employing surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy, numerous cases still face treatment failure.

"In situations where standard-approved therapies do not yield results, it is imperative that we consider alternative and innovative treatment options," Dr Patil said.

He said adoptive cellular therapies, such as CAR-T, TCR, and TIL, represent a beacon of hope.

"Yet, access to these ground-breaking adoptive therapies remains a significant challenge in India," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)