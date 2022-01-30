New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Hitting out at National President of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, Mukesh Sahani for his "Hitlershahi" remark, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal on Sunday said that they cannot deny ticket to candidate with winning potential in the Legislative Council (MLC) election and give it to allies.

Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said, "We had won 13 out of 24 seats in the last election, out of which we are adjusting one seat. We are contesting on 12 seats where we have winning candidates. They do not even have a candidate but are just demanding. We will take them into confidence and hold a discussion."

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Budget Session to Start From Monday, Check Full Schedule.

He further said that the JDU-BJP is in alliance and we believe that we will win the maximum number of seats.

"In Bihar, out of 24, BJP had won 13 seats in the last election on its own and at that, we were not in alliance with JDU. Today JDU and BJP are together so we have set the target to win 24 out of 24 seats," said Jaiswal.

Also Read | ‘Bulli Bai’ App Case: Delhi Court Rejects Bail Plea of Main Accused Neeraj Bishnoi.

The BJP leader further said that the candidate is very important in this election.

"Candidate is very important in this election and we have a sitting candidate for all seats. That is why we have taken the alliance into confidence. There is a problem with the seat adjustment and we can't deny ticket to winning candidate and give it to someone else," he added.

Earlier today, Sahani hit out at his NDA alliance parties, JD(U) and BJP in Bihar calling it "Hitlershahi" after they did not give his party even a single seat for contesting in the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) election likely to be held in March-April this year.

Sahani also announced that his party will contest on all the 24 seats on its own.

On Saturday, the ruling alliance in Bihar Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party agreed on a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming MLC polls in which the BJP will contest on 13 seats, one of which the party has given to the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) led by Pasupati Kumar Paras while the JD(U) will field candidates on 11 seats.

Notably, no seats were given to the former Chief Minister of the state Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha- Secular (HAM-S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)