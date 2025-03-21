Kolkata, Mar 21 (PTI) Amidst the perceived power struggle between veteran and next-generation leaders in TMC, South Kolkata is adorned with yellow flags reading 'Captain Abhishek' as supporters prepare for a "war strategy" meeting this Sunday to strategise the social media campaign for the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls.

The flags have been put up by the group 'Fam for TMC,' a faction of Trinamool supporters.

In addition to the flags, hoardings have been put up across various areas, announcing the Sunday event at Kaltan community hall in Gangulibagan.

The development comes days after Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of TMC, led a party meeting for the first time in a while to discuss 'fake voters' in the state's electoral rolls.

According to 'Fam for TMC' members, the 'war strategy' meeting is intended to formulate a social media strategy for the 2026 state polls.

Besides Abhishek, the hoardings also feature TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

TMC has several social media groups, one of the major ones being 'Fam,' which annually organises mass gatherings on Abhishek's birthday in front of his Kalighat residence.

TMC's IT cell, led by Debanshu Bhattacharya, is responsible for social media outreach.

Asked about separate gatherings like the one planned on Sunday, Debanshu explained, "There are numerous groups or communities operating independently. They carry out their campaigns in their own way. Our job is to ensure the party's message reaches the people through these communities."

Debanshu, who has also received an invitation for Sunday's meeting, said he might not attend due to prior commitments.

Abhishek recently held a virtual meeting regarding the voter list, attended by around 4,500 leaders, including MPs, MLAs, and district presidents.

Following this, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that during her upcoming London visit, Abhishek and party state president Subrata Bakshi would manage the party's affairs.

However, he is not expected to attend Sunday's meeting as he has already left for Delhi.

This development comes amidst a perceived larger power struggle between the older and younger leadership within TMC.

Mamata Banerjee has consistently supported the senior members of the party, while Abhishek has been advocating for an age limit in politics, citing declining productivity and efficiency with age.

This divide between the old guard and the younger generation within TMC has gained attention since November 2023, following Mamata Banerjee's remarks emphasising the need to respect senior leaders, while denying the idea that older leaders should retire from active politics.

