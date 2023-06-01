New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) conducted over 2,900 surprise inspections in the January to May period and issued 147 closure orders against units that violated pollution control norms.

Additionally, 51 industrial units faced closure directions for using unapproved fuels, including coal, a statement said.

Also Read | Goa: Hundreds of Branded Bras Found Scattered on Carona-Calvim Bridge of Aldona Village.

To ensure compliance with the pollution control laws, the CAQM has deployed 40 inspection teams and intensified inspections and enforcement efforts.

From January to May, these teams conducted 2,901 surprise inspections across Delhi-NCR focusing on industrial units, construction and demolition sites, and commercial and residential units using diesel generator sets.

Also Read | Delhi Ordinance Row: Arvind Kejriwal Gets Tamil Nadu Counterpart MK Stalin’s Support in His Fight Against Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)