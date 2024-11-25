New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday announced relaxations under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to mitigate educational disruptions caused by poor air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR). The measures include easing Clause 11 of GRAP Stage-III and Clauses 5 and 8 of GRAP Stage-IV, specifically for schools and colleges.

The relaxation permits educational institutions to operate classes in a "hybrid" format, allowing students to attend either in person or online. The option for online education, wherever feasible, will be made available to students and their guardians in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

This decision follows the Supreme Court's order dated November 25 in the case of MC Mehta vs Union of India, directing the CAQM to review GRAP restrictions in light of their impact on education. The court emphasised the need to prioritise education while raising several concerns.

Firstly, the court noted, "A large number of students are being deprived of the facility of Mid-Day Meals as schools and anganwadis are closed."

It further stated, "A large number of students do not have the facilities to take advantage of online education. Many educational institutions do not have the facilities to provide online education." Additionally, the court observed, "The residences of many students do not have air purifiers, and therefore, there may not be any difference between children sitting at home and those attending school."

In light of these issues, the court left it to the CAQM to determine the extent of relaxations for educational institutions.

Following deliberations, the CAQM announced that all classes up to the 12th standard and college-level education can be conducted in a hybrid mode. The commission stated, "All classes up to 12th standard in schools and those in colleges/educational institutions are to be conducted in a 'Hybrid' mode, i.e., both in 'physical' and 'online' mode, wherever online mode is feasible."

The CAQM also urged state governments to consider implementing the hybrid model in other parts of NCR and instructed authorities to ensure swift implementation. These measures aim to balance educational needs with the ongoing air quality challenges in the region. (ANI)

