Sonebhadra (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) Two home guards were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a car at Son river bridge here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place on Varanasi-Shaktinagar road in Chopan area at about 5 am when Dinanath (40) and Lalmani (45) were returning after their duty in Obra police station.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2022: Simona Halep Shocks Paula Badosa, To Meet Amanda Anisimova in Quarterfinals.

The car driver fled from the spot after the incident, the police said, adding investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)