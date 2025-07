New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The driver of a speeding car which ran over five persons sleeping on a footpath in Vasant Vihar area of the national capital earlier this week, allegedly under the influence of liquor, has been arrested, Delhi Police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday, at around 01:45 am when an Audi car on its way from Noida crushed people sleeping on the footpath near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, in front of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar.

The injured persons were rushed to hospital and the driver of the car, the main accused in the case, has been arrested by the police.

Delhi Police said, "On dated 09.07.2025 at 01:45 AM, a PCR call vide DD No.3A regarding accident near Indian Petrol Pump, infront of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar was received at PS Vasant Vihar. On reaching the spot, it came to notice that injured persons have been shifted to hospitals. All were sleeping on footpath."

The victims have been identified as Ladhi (age 40 years), Bimla (age 8 years), Sabami (age 45 years), Narayani (age 35 years), and Ramchander (age 45 years), all of whom are from Rajasthan. Police said that the driver of the Audi vehicle, named Utsav Shekhar, age 40, is a resident of Dwarka and deals in property-related work. He was returning home from Noida when the accident happened near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Vasant Vihar.

Police said, "Statements of eyewitnesses were recorded, wherein they stated that a white colour Audi Car ran over the above-mentioned persons while they were sleeping on the footpath. The driver of the offending vehicle, namely Utsav Shekhar resident of Dwarka, age 40 yrs, was apprehended and legal action taken."

The driver was allegedly drunk and had also hit a truck after the accident when the police caught him. Legal action against him has been taken, said Delhi police. (ANI)

