Chandigarh, June 25: A woman who had come to a temple in Haryana's Panchkula on Sunday was rescued by locals after the car she was sitting in was swept away in a river, officials said.

The woman had come to offer prayers at a temple in Kharak Mangoli and parked her vehicle on the river bank. Suddenly the water level in the river rose and her car was washed away in a flash flood while she was still inside it. Haryana Rains: Woman Rescued After Heavy Downpour Sweeps Car Away in Panchkula, Video of Rescue Operation Surfaces Online.

Woman Rescued by Locals in Panchkula

This is what happens when you ignore security alerts A woman swept along with her car in #Ghaggar river today #Panchkula she came to immerse something. Rescued by volunteers. #Monsoon2023 #TrendingNow #VideoViral #chandigarh #Haryana pic.twitter.com/dZw8Df3c7i — Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) June 25, 2023

Some locals took the woman out of the car amid a strong current of water and rushed her to a local hospital, officials said. A video of the rescue efforts was circulated on social media. In another incident, eight people who were stuck near the Ghaggar river in Panchkula were rescued by a team of the National Disaster Response Force, an official said.

Car Swept Away in River

#WATCH | Haryana | A woman's car swept away due to a sudden excessive water flow in the river due to rain in Kharak Mangoli, Panchkula. The car was parked near the river. The woman had arrived here to offer prayers at a temple. She has been admitted to a hospital. Efforts to… pic.twitter.com/UlCcsuqNH1 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

The water level in the river increased due to rain in its catchment areas.

Many parts of Haryana and Punjab received rains, leading to a drop in the minimum temperature, the weather department said on Sunday. Haryana Rains: Incessant Rainfall Lashes Gurugram, Waterlogging Hits Vehicular Movement (Watch Video).

In the past 24-hours ending at 8:30 am Sunday, Ambala, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Mohali received rains, according to a report of the MeT office.

