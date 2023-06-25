A car parked near a river in Panchkula was swept away during Sunday's heavy rainfall in Haryana. The incident occurred in Kharak Mangoli, where a woman had left her vehicle on the riverbanks to visit a nearby temple. Following the torrential downpour, the car was swept away in the river due to a sudden flood. Fortunately, the woman who had left her vehicle by the riverbanks was rescued and subsequently admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention. A video of the dramatic rescue operation has surfaced on social media. Haryana Rains: Incessant Rainfall Lashes Gurugram, Waterlogging Hits Vehicular Movement (Watch Video).

Haryana Rains:

Woman's Car Swept Away Due to Excessive Water Flow in the River

#WATCH | Haryana | A woman's car swept away due to a sudden excessive water flow in the river due to rain in Kharak Mangoli, Panchkula. The car was parked near the river. The woman had arrived here to offer prayers at a temple. She has been admitted to a hospital. Efforts to… pic.twitter.com/UlCcsuqNH1 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

