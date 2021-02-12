Srinagar, Feb 12 (PTI) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range Vijay Kumar on Friday asked security forces to handle law and order situations in the valley with utmost care so that anti-national and anti-social elements do not manage to vitiate the prevailing peaceful atmosphere.

Addressing a security review meeting at PCR Kashmir here, the IGP also told the officers that the persons involved in disturbing peace should be dealt strictly under the law, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said the meeting was attended by IG CRPF Srinagar Charu Sinha, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector Deepak Ratan and other senior police and CRPF officers in the valley.

During the meeting, the IGP Kashmir was briefed about security measures put in place for the summer season, especially in view of huge rush expected of tourists in the Kashmir valley.

While discussing challenges with regard to security in view of the tourist season, Kumar urged the officers to handle the situations with utmost care so that anti-national and anti-social elements do not get any chance to vitiate the prevailing peaceful atmosphere.

He said stringent action shall be taken against such elements including trouble makers and rumour-mongers.

Kumar also instructed all districts SSPs to enhance anti-terrorist operations in their respective areas and also take all proactive steps to encourage surrendering of local terrorists, the spokesman said.

At the onset of the meeting, the IGP Kashmir was briefed by the officers about various security measures adopted by them for ensuring peaceful atmosphere and stability in the valley.

They also presented an overview of the steps initiated by them to counter the challenges faced at the ground level.

While interacting with the officers, Kumar discussed the initiatives taken for the maintenance of law and order besides anti-terrorist operations in the valley.

He stressed on the officers to ensure better synergy and coordination among different security agencies at the ground level.

Kumar urged upon the officers to strengthen the general security grid and ensure peace in the valley and appreciated the officers of police and security forces for their commitment towards their duties and contribution in maintenance of law and order and in conducting successful anti-terror operations with no collateral damage, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)