New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The carriageway going towards Nizamuddin station of the bridge over the Barapulla drain will remain closed for 20 days from April 28 for repairs, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Wednesday.

Commuters are advised to take specified routes from April 28 to ensure smooth traffic management in the area, it said.

The police have also advised the commuters to follow the directions of its personnel in the area to avoid inconvenience.

The commuters coming from Neela Gumbad to reach the Hazart Nizamuddin station via Nikku Chowk and the Rajdoot traffic signal will have to take the opposite carriageway from the left turn near the Preet Palace hotel, according to the advisory.

"The commuters coming from the Nizamuddin railway station to reach Neela Gumbad will have to take a right turn from the traffic signal near Nizamuddin police post on the drain first to reach the Mathura Road T-point and then turn right in the service road towards Neela Gumbad and then take main carriageway of Mathura Road towards Neela Gumbad from the traffic signal," it said.

