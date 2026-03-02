Brussels [Belgium], March 2 (ANI): The European Union has expressed grave concern over the escalating situation in Iran and the Middle East, condemning Tehran's actions and reaffirming its commitment to regional stability, sanctions enforcement and diplomatic efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

In a release issued by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on recent developments in the Middle East, the bloc said it is following the situation "with utmost concern" and highlighted that it has already adopted "extensive sanctions" in response to the actions of Iranian authorities.

"The European Union has adopted extensive sanctions in response to the actions of Iranian authorities, whether their brutal repression and human rights violations against the Iranian people or threats to the region and to European and international security, through Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, and its support for armed groups in the Middle East," the release said.

The EU asserted that it would continue to safeguard its security and interests. "We will continue to protect EU security and interests, including through additional sanctions," it said, adding that it has "consistently urged Iran to end Iran's nuclear programme, curb its ballistic missile programme, refrain from destabilizing activities in the region and in Europe, and to cease the appalling violence and repression against its own people."

Calling for de-escalation, the European Union said, "We call for maximum restraint, protection of civilians and full respect of international law, including the principles of the United Nations Charter, and international humanitarian law." It warned that "The Middle East stands to lose greatly from any drawn-out war."

Referring to recent hostilities, the statement said, "Iran's attacks and violation of sovereignty of a number of countries in the region are inexcusable. Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes."

It also expressed solidarity with affected partners, stating, "We express our solidarity with partners in the region that have been attacked or affected. We reiterate our commitment to regional stability and to the protection of civilian life."

The EU underlined its diplomatic engagement, saying it remains in close contact with regional partners to contribute to de-escalation and reaffirmed its "steadfast commitment" to safeguarding regional security and stability. It added that the bloc would continue contributing to diplomatic efforts "to reduce tensions and to bring about a lasting solution to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon."

Emphasising the importance of international oversight, the release said, "Full cooperation by Iran with the International Atomic Energy Agency as well as adherence to Iran's legal obligations under Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement are crucial, and nuclear safety is a critical priority." The EU also stressed that "Preservation of maritime security and respect of freedom of navigation are also of utmost importance."

The bloc noted that the EU and its member states are taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of their citizens in the region, including activating the EU Civil Protection Mechanism if required.

Warning of broader repercussions, the release said, "The events unfolding in Iran must not lead to an escalation that could threaten the Middle East, Europe and beyond, with unpredictable consequences, also in the economic sphere." It further cautioned that "The disruption of critical waterways, like the Strait of Hormuz, must be avoided."

As per the release, the EU reiterated its solidarity with the Iranian people and voiced strong support for "their fundamental aspirations for a future where their universal human rights and fundamental freedoms are fully respected." (ANI)

