Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said that he had filed an FIR with the Mumbai Police against the person who's video went viral where he was seen making false and unsubstantiated claims to hack and tamper the Electronic Vending Machines.

Speaking to ANI, Somaiya said "I have also complained about the viral video. Mumbai police has also registered an FIR. Along with this, I have also requested the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the regulators that this hacker or this person who is telling this had also posted the same on social and digital media in a similar way during the 2019 elections. I have requested the Election Commission and Mumbai Police that this video or the so called sting operations done by the people should also be investigated and action must be taken against them as well."

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Electoral office posted a tweet mentioning the false claims made regarding the EVMs.

"False Claim Regarding EVM: A video was shared by some Social media users where a person is making false, baseless and unsubstantiated claims to hack and tamper EVMs inMaharashtra elections by isolation of EVM frequency," the tweet read.

Earlier, Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam, has warned of strict legal action against individuals spreading false claims or insinuations regarding tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

His statement comes amid ongoing allegations from Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders about EVM malpractices during the recent Maharashtra assembly elections.Chockalingam, on Sunday, underlined that any attempts to sensationalise these matters will be dealt with severely as authorities intensify investigations into the issue.

The Election Commission has filed an FIR against the man, who is reportedly residing abroad and has sent letters to the relevant authorities to ensure the matter is pursued.

Delhi and Mumbai Police are actively investigating and taking necessary steps to identify and apprehend anyone within India who is in contact with such individuals or complicit in these malicious activities. The official stressed that such actions are a serious offence, and no one involved will be spared. (ANI)

