New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): With the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee adopting the report on the 'cash-for-query' charges against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, the leaders of the several Opposition parties came out strongly in support of the TMC leader.

The meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was held on Thursday wherein it adopted the report with a 6:4 majority.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2023: Jewellers Cautiously Optimistic About Gold Demand On Dhanteras Day; Expect 10% Rise in Sale.

According to panel chairman Vinod Sonkar, six members of the committee supported the report, including Congress MP Preneet Kaur, while four members opposed it.

He further said that the panel will submit a 'detailed report' to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday.

Also Read | Diwali and Dhanteras Celebrations: Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory in View of Festival; Check Details.

"The recommendation report by the Parliament Ethics Committee has been adopted by the Committee with a 6:4 majority. Congress MP Preneet Kaur is one of the six MPs who supported the draft. A detailed report is being submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker tomorrow...The action, whatever it is, will be taken by the Speaker," Sonkar said.

Notably, Preneet Kaur who is the wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, is now in the BJP.

The Congress disciplinary committee in February this year suspended Preneet Kaur, who is the wife of former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for indulging in anti-party activities. The Congress alleged that she was helping the BJP in the state. Her husband Amarinder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur joined the BJP last year.

Nishikant Dubey backed Kaur's decision against Moitra, calling the Congress MP 'uncompromising'.

"Punjab has always stood for India's identity and national security, today again Captain Amarinder Singh ji and Congress Party MP .

Preneet Kaur ji did not make any compromise for national security. India was, is and will always be grateful to the brave men of Punjab," Dubey said on X.Aparajita Sarangi, a BJP MP and member of the Parliament Ethics Committee said that Kaur sided with the truth.

"(Congress MP) Preneet Kaur sided with the truth. I thank her for it. No right-thinking person would support Mahua Moitra..." she said.

Earlier last month, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Vinod Sonkar further said BSP MP Danish Ali submitted his dissent note."The report (on TMC MP Mahua Moitra) was adopted by majority vote and sent to the Lok Sabha Speaker. There were some people who wanted to obstruct the probe but today the report was adopted by a majority. Danish Ali, who had been trying to obstruct the probe, today submitted his dissent note," he added.

The Committee, in its draft report, accused Moitra of being involved in 'unethical conduct' and sharing her ID login and password with unauthorised persons, sources said on Thursday.

"One common ground for all the opposition MPs to submit a dissent note is that the enquiry is not fair. They have said that Darshan Hiranandani should have been summoned by the committee to ensure a free and fair enquiry in all respects," the sources said.

As per the sources, the draft report on Mahua Moitra's cash-for-questions case reveals that she visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times.

"On 47 occasions, her member portal login credentials were accessed from Dubai," according to the draft report of the ethics committee.

The Ethics Committee has sought details reports from Information Technology (IT) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding IP address and location. The committee also seeks MHA's input on the dangers of sharing login credentials, emphasizing the legal consequences under Section IT ACT 2000.

However, the draft report suggested several findings including, "The serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment. The Committee, therefore, recommend that Mahua Moitra, MP may be expelled from the Membership of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha."

"In view of the highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct of Mahua Moitra, the Committee recommend for an intense, legal, institutional inquiry by the Government of India in a time-bound manner," it added.

The draft report further said, "Unethical Conduct' and 'Contempt of the House' by Mahua Moitra by way of accepting money - cash and kind, amenities and various other facilities by Mahua Moitra, MP from

Darshan Hiranandani, Business Tycoon, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates."According to sources, the committee can recommend the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha and can take action against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali who is a member of the committee.

However, Danish Ali questioned why there has been no discussion or action on how BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri shamed democracy in Parliament.

"Why no action had been taken when the democracy and the entire nation were ashamed of the remarks of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri?" he said.

Danish Ali also said, "After the Committee chairman came in, the meeting concluded in 2.5 minutes. There was no discussion on the report. Is this the way to do things? Proceedings of the first day of the meeting were not included in the report. Starting from day one we have raised objections to the procedure being followed...On one hand, there has been no discussion or action on how Ramesh Bidhuri shamed democracy in Parliament. On the other hand, quick action is being taken against an MP who is raising questions on one industrialist."

TMC leader and West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said that it is unfair that the report was to be tabled in the meeting and then was supposed to be debated.

"Today the Ethics Committee meeting was convened. It is unfair that the report was to be tabled in the meeting and then was supposed to be debated and there was going to be voting on it, but the report was out in the public domain even before it was tabled... If there is going to be an investigation, then how a committee is going ahead with a recommendation... This not in tune..." she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)