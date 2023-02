The recovered cash from the car in Kolkata (Photo:ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 9 (ANI): Cash worth Rs 1 crore was recovered from a car in South Kolkata's Gariahat, the police said on Thursday, adding that two persons were detained in connection with the incident.

The police said they have registered a case in the matter.

Also Read | Automotive Major #Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Will Set Up an Electric Vehicle … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The two persons, including the driver, failed to show any documents following which they were detained.

"Rs 1 crore in cash was recovered by Kolkata Police from a car in South Kolkata's Gariahat. Acting on credible information, two people were intercepted outside Mukti World. Rs 1 crore in cash was recovered from the car, for which they failed to show any documents. A case has been initiated," Kolkata Police said.

Also Read | Indian Citizenship Renounced by 2.25 Lakh People in 2022, Says Government Data.

Further investigation into the matter was underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)